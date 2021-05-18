Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 3,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Several brokerages have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a PE ratio of -154.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
