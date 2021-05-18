Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

RGNX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,998. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

