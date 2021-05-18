Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

