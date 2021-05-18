FMA Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,680 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,855. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53.

