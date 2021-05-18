Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,015. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.