Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $152.26 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $152.26 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,883,898 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

