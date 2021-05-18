Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes $22.32 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,000. SEA comprises 6.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SEA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 169,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.00. 152,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,241. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

