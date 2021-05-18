Altium Capital Management LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

