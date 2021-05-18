Altium Capital Management LP Sells 38,489 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,324. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

