775,000 Shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,192. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

