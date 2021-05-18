Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 81,284 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. CareDx accounts for about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,368. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,726. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

