Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Reduced by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

HAE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

