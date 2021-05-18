Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.09% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,933. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

