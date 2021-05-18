Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 978 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.50. 18,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,265. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

