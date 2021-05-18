Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,139. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

