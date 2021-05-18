Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 161.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period.

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

