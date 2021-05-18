Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

