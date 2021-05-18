Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

