Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. 22,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

