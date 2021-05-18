Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANGN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.30.

Several research firms have commented on ANGN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

