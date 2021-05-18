Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

