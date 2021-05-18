4,387 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 351,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.95. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.