Injective Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $427.43 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $427.43 million and approximately $95.75 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $17.77 or 0.00041346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.25 or 0.11016210 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

