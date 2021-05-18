Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,295 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.36% of Constellation Brands worth $160,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.56. 11,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,741. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.