Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 9,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,887. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

