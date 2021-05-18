S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells $1,666,918.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

