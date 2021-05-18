M&T Bank Corp Sells 22,538 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $93,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.93. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $250.91 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

