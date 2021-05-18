BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $849.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $813.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.83 and a 12-month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

