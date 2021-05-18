Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

NYSE GD opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

