Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. 126,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,335. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

