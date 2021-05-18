Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,340.47. 19,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,980.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

