Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,341.09. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,980.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

