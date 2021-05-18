Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.19. 35,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.