ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.71 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, ICON has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $87.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004433 BTC on exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,730,687 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
