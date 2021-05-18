Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.44

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $225.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 507,257,026 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

