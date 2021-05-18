Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 1,800 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Baidu comprises about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

