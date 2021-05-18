SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 1.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,987,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.