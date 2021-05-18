Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In spite of the company reporting top- and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, investors remain concerned about the likely pullback in demand, thanks to vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. This in turn will result in lower at-home consumption activities and a drop in pantry-loading trends. Quite apparent, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. The company guided fiscal 2021 net sales to be flat to down 2% and same-store sales to decline 4-6% compared with the last year that grossly benefited from coronavirus-induced demand spike. Again, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.40. 36,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,749. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

