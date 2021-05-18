Adyen’s (ADYEN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

