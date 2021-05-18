Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BNFT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,706. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.