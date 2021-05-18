AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 1,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,635. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 11,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

