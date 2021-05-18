The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.07. The firm has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

