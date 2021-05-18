Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 10,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.