BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BSGM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.