BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
BSGM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $12.19.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.