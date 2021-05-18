Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$82.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,366. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.