Investment Partners LTD. Sells 115 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.45. 265,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $894.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,796 shares of company stock valued at $559,481,957 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

