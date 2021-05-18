Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 103,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,137. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

