iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 39,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $76.35.

