KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $395,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,257,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 297,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,096. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

