Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

